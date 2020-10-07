Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 7, 2000
The first passenger train pulled into Lewiston 102 years ago. One can imagine the residents poured into the streets to welcome it. That scene was repeated Friday evening when better than 100 people turned out to greet the first-ever Amtrak train — and the first passenger train in 30 years — to arrive in the city.
———
Al Arnzen, 59, of Grangeville, achieved his first hole-in-one in 40 years of golf Thursday.
Oct. 7, 1980
Transportation consultants have been invited to submit proposals to Nez Perce County on planning a transit system to serve both Lewiston and Clarkston.
———
PULLMAN — The Memorial Hospital Auxiliary has received $5,000 from the estate of Guy Dissmore.