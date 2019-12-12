Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 12, 1999
The DECA Chapter at Lewiston High School received a first-place finish at the Northern District DECA Competition held at the University of Idaho on Friday.
———
John Kaschmitter, of Grangeville, recently received the Outstanding Service Award from the McGregor Chemical Co. during the company’s annual awards banquet at Lewiston.
Dec. 12, 1979
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho basketball team did everything right Tuesday night. It scored 69 second-half points, set a school record for victory margin and waltzed off with a 116-56 win over an outmanned Whitworth College.
———
PULLMAN — The probationary period for the Pullman Transit System came to an end Tuesday as the Pullman City Council made the bus service permanent.