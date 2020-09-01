Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 1, 2000
The Whitman County Library system will be sponsoring a “Buddy Up at the Library Contest” to observe National Library Card Sign-Up Month.
MOSCOW — Josh Harris broke a scoreless tie in the 62nd minute as Lewiston High beat Moscow for the first time ever in boys’ soccer Thursday. It was the Bengals’ first defeat of Moscow in about 15 tries, since the Lewiston program was inaugurated in 1996.
Sept. 1, 1980
Lewiston’s David Jasper fired a second-day 69 Sunday for an overall 142 to win the net competition of the men’s Whing Ding golf tournament at the Lewiston Country Club.
PULLMAN — The first major revision of routes since the inauguration of service by the Pullman Transit System 18 months ago will greet the opening of public schools in the city Tuesday.