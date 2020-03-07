Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 7, 2000
Lanne Seifert fired his first hole-in-one on the 101-yard No. 8 hole at Lewiston Golf and Country Club.
———
Six-year-old Kayla Vines of Lewiston offers a big grin when asked about Barney — her favorite television personality — or about her new computer. The computer is a gift from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
March 7, 1980
Two proposals for access to a future retail store area on Thain Grade east of Lewiston Center were studied by the Lewiston Traffic Committee on Thursday, but no action was taken because of the possibility a moratorium is in effect there.
———
After five years of legal delays, the city of Lewiston is moving rapidly toward removal of billboards within the historical district on Main Street between First and Fifth streets, Community Development Director Brian Chase said Thursday.