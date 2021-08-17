Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 17, 2001
Regence Group is inching closer to starting construction of a new claims processing center in the Port of Lewiston’s business and technology park east of Thain Grade.
The annual drawdown of the Dworshak Reservoir has had a negative effect on the economy of Clearwater County, according to a University of Idaho study released Thursday in Orofino.
Aug. 17, 1981
IDAHO FALLS — In a battle to see who could hit the most home runs, Lewiston’s Taco Time defeated Pocatello’s Miller Merchants to win the Idaho state Class A men’s slowpitch softball crown Sunday.
Some ailing walnut trees in Lewiston area may be suffering from walnut blackline, according to Larry J. Smith, county agent for crops and horticulture.