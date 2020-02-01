Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 1, 2000
The National Marine Fisheries Service has sent Potlatch Corp. scientists back to the drawing board. The agency criticized a draft study by Potlatch that concludes the company’s discharge of warm wastewater into the Snake River does not harm threatened and endangered salmon and steelhead.
———
BOISE — Idaho County saw its revenues from federal timber sales plummet nearly $4.9 million between 1998 and 1999, according to figures released by state Treasurer Ron Crane.
Feb. 1, 1980
The Clarkston School Board may have to return to the drawing board. All five bids for rebuilding the Charles Frances Adams building and remodeling the high school industrial arts building are more than the amount available.
———
State Sen. Mike Mitchell, D-Lewiston, has drafted a bill intended to spread the cost of downtown business activities over more of the merchants and to lessen the city’s upkeep and maintenance costs.