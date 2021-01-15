Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 15, 2001
Washington Farm Bureau President Steve Appel has been elected to a one-year term as vice president of the American Farm Bureau Federation. Appel, a wheat grower from Whitman County, is the first farmer from the Northwest to serve as vice president in the 82-year history of the national organization.
———
Because biotechnology has become a topic of interest throughout the nation, University of Idaho College of Agriculture will sponsor a special off-campus credit class in Lewiston beginning Jan. 23.
Jan. 15, 1981
The Pacific Northwest Power Act of 1980 is expected to encourage development of new sources of power by small and large producers to help meet the growing demands of the 1980s.
———
COLFAX — Albion Mayor Everett Hope was elected chairman of the Whitman County Regional Planning Council Wednesday, succeeding Whitman County Commissioner James T. Henning of St. John.