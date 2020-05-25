Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 25, 2000
Lewis-Clark State has been gearing for Friday since Jan. 29, the date of its season opener, knowing full well nothing that happened between then and now could alter its arrangement. Of the various host-team perks the Warriors will relish during the NAIA World Series, said assurance may very well be the most beneficial.
———
Port of Lewiston Commissioner Dale Alldredge doesn’t fear Vice President Al Gore, if elected president, would immediately call for breaching the lower Snake River dams.
May 25, 1980
MOSCOW — Ted Norgord, University of Idaho associate professor of mechanical engineering, has been awarded a medallion by the Western Region of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.
———
Dennis Reinstein of Lewiston has been named a shareholder in Presnell, Gage and Co., Certified Public Accountants. Reinstein has been with the company since 1975.