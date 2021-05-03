Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 3, 2001
Nearly half a mile of paths will be paved at the Modie Park Conservancy Veterans Grove Arboretum this summer as a result of a recent gift from Regence BlueShield of Idaho.
CHENEY — Eastern Washington University is seeking to become the first public college in the state outside of the two major research universities to offer a doctorate degree.
May 3, 1981
Asotin County's historically minded citizens and the Washington Legislature were praised by speakers at Saturday's dedication of the Alpowai Interpretive Center at Chief Timothy State Park 8 miles west of Clarkston.
POCATELLO — Cecil D. Andrus, former U.S. secretary of Interior and governor of Idaho, has been named Idaho Statesman of the Year for 1981 by the Idaho State University chapter of Pi Sigma Alpha, a national political science honor fraternity.