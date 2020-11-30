Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 30, 2000
Lewiston School District officials spent Wednesday afternoon in a meeting trying to figure out how to put into place Idaho’s new high school graduation standards that next year’s incoming ninth graders will have to meet in order to receive their diplomas.
———
The Army Corps of Engineers is scheduled to begin repair work on a seeping section of the Lewiston Levee as soon as Friday.
Nov. 30, 1980
The Old Fashioned Christmas Parade in downtown Lewiston, was, by all accounts, a short one. And a quiet one.
———
DUSTY — Dennis and Sharon Gamet of Clarkston have purchased the Dusty Service Station and Cafe at Dusty, 17 miles southwest of Colfax on State Highway 127.