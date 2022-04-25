Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 25, 2002
MOSCOW — Latah County Grain Growers is moving ahead with a project to raze its Sixth Street office and build two 25,000-square-foot buildings.
———
The Ida-Lew Economic Development Council agreed Tuesday night to lead the effort to study the Camas Prairie RailNet, according to Shaun Maxey, coordinator for the council.
April 25, 1982
Tribune photographers Barry Kough, Glenn Cruickshank and Patrick Sullivan won six Idaho Press Club photography awards Saturday in the club's annual competition.
———
SEATTLE — The 605-foot Space Needle, symbol of Seattle since the 1962 World's Fair, is putting on a little weight. It's getting a new restaurant, built on a platform about 100 feet up the structure-landmark.