Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 2, 1999
Lewis-Clark State College is looking for a home for its new truck driver training school. Ray Sanders, vice president for technical and sponsored programs, said the college is looking at leasing about 3 acres of land in the Lewiston port district.
———
National Night Out Against Crime will be celebrated by Palouse and the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Tuesday.
Aug. 2, 1979
Burlington Northern Railroad crews began preparation for the installation of crossing signals and safety barriers where the rail meets the road at Fifth and 18th streets in Lewiston.