Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 17, 2001
SEATTLE — The Pacific Northwest, facing its worst drought in decades, could see rolling blackouts this winter, a new report says.
———
The Lewiston City Council is talking about giving itself a 90 percent pay raise — the first one since 1977 — and increasing the mayor's salary by two-thirds.
May 17, 1981
It was District 1 business as usual for the Lewis-Clark State College baseball team, which won its ninth straight title Saturday by turning back but outmanned Whitworth College 6-4 and 12-0 at Harris Field.
———
A sign welcoming travelers to Lewiston may be erected this summer if the second half of its $2,1000 cost can be raised.