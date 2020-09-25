Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 25, 2000
Two new commissioners, Greg Partch, of Garfield, and Jerry Finch, of Pullman, will be at the helm of Whitman County when the board convenes in January.
SPOKANE — Republican presidential candidate George W. Bush was scheduled to visit Spokane on Monday. Bush is scheduled to appear before about 2,000 supporters at the Spokane airport at about 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 25, 1980
The 125-foot-long Glacier Bay Explorer, a veteran of Alaska waters, will dock here next Tuesday on the first run of scheduled tours between Portland and the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho Board of Regents will meet in special session Monday to consider the sale of $5.7 million worth of bonds to help finance an addition to the ASUI-Kibbie Dome.