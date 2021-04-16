Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 16, 2001
BOISE — Potato stocks held by growers, dealers and processors in Idaho on April 1 totaled 59.5 million hundredweight, 9.5 million more than a year previous.
———
The Lewis-Clark State College men’s tennis team kept rolling along Sunday as it skunked Evergreen State College of Olympia 9-0 at the LCSC Tennis Center.
April 16, 1981
Clarkston probably could not support a convention center, but the city will need as many as 100 additional motel rooms by 1985, a Seattle public accounting firm has concluded in a report released Wednesday.
———
Closure of the National Weather Service station in Lewiston would severely hamper air quality monitoring in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, a state environment official said Wednesday.