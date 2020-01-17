Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 17, 2000
Educators will spend weeks sifting through “mountains and mountains of paperwork” resulting from the scores of the annual achievement tests in Idaho, released last week.
Frontier Conference men’s and women’s basketball games, which will include at least two appearances by Lewis-Clark State College teams, will be broadcast in the Lewiston-Clarkston area on television.
Jan. 17, 1980
About 550,000 gallons of raw sewage daily will be dumped into the Snake River for five days if the city of Clarkston is permitted to bypass its sewage treatment plant to perform repairs.
As a means of saving money, the city of Lewiston may act as its own contractor in construction of a shaft to house an elevator at the airport, City Manager Craig McMicken said Wednesday.