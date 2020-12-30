Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 30, 2000
MOSCOW — The Idaho Vandals continue their Big Sky retrospective tonight when they play host to Eastern Washington, which will make its first appearance at the Kibbie Dome since 1996.
Dec. 30, 1980
Federal officials have approved payments of more than $3.5 million to agencies in Whitman County and nearly $1 million to those in Latah County for ash cleanup after May’s volcanic eruption.
2000
———
BOISE — New license plates will help finance fire safety education for firefighters, the Idaho Transportation Department announced.
1980
On Dec. 30, 1880 — 100 years ago today — the Idaho Territorial Legislature approved an act “to provide for the establishment and maintenance of grade schools in the City of Lewiston.”
———