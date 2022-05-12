Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 12, 2002
Top-ranked Oklahoma City became the third team to earn a berth to the 10-team NAIA World Series, which will be held at Lewiston’s Harris Field.
B&B Auto Brite, a car wash and detailing business at 2131 13th Ave. in Lewiston, is under new ownership. Husband and wife Matt and Kimmi Davison and Matt’s parents, Lyle and Pam Davison, bought the business in February.
May 12, 1982
The Lewiston City Council agreed with an appraisal by the police department and has turned thumbs down on a “give a friend a lift” project linking downtown with Lewiston Orchards.
Engineer Roger H. Tutty has set a price of $71,000 for construction and $71,000 in design fees and engineering work for a new bridge over Lapwai Creek on the west side of Culdesac.