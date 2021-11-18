Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 18, 2001
There’s a strong possibility a proposed Lewis and Clark interpretive center in Clarkston will be a scaled-down version of original plans.
———
MOSCOW — Jon Eichner wasn’t sure how much he’d be able to contribute. But the junior overcame the effects of a pulled hamstring to produce, among other things, the play of the day, helping Kendrick capture its second consecutive Idaho Class 1A eight-man state title with a 62-26 victory over Horseshoe Bend at the Kibbie Dome on Saturday.
Nov. 18, 1981
Tri-State Memorial Hospital Inc. retained G.W. “Al” Krueger as president and heard reports of “a very good year” at Tuesday’s annual meeting.
———
Lewiston’s downtown renewal project is on the threshold of getting started, members of the Greater Lewiston Chamber of Commerce were told Tuesday.