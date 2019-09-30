Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 30, 1999
NEZPERCE — Leslie Snyder of Nezperce, who has been the acting Lewis County assessor since the resignation last month of Lynette Schlader, has been nominated for the permanent position.
———
PULLMAN — The Washington State University Arboretum and Botanical Garden Committee will host a groundbreaking and dedication ceremony for the Wilson Road Arboretum on Saturday.
Sept. 30, 1979
The Shirt Shack, a new shop in downtown Lewiston has something for people who like to wear their hearts on the front of their T-shirts.
———
MOSCOW — The old post office building in downtown Moscow received its first offer of cold, hard cash Saturday when the Idaho State Historical Society board voted unanimously to donate about $250,000 to its renovation.