Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...

Sept. 30, 1999

NEZPERCE — Leslie Snyder of Nezperce, who has been the acting Lewis County assessor since the resignation last month of Lynette Schlader, has been nominated for the permanent position.

———

PULLMAN — The Washington State University Arboretum and Botanical Garden Committee will host a groundbreaking and dedication ceremony for the Wilson Road Arboretum on Saturday.

Sept. 30, 1979

The Shirt Shack, a new shop in downtown Lewiston has something for people who like to wear their hearts on the front of their T-shirts.

———

MOSCOW — The old post office building in downtown Moscow received its first offer of cold, hard cash Saturday when the Idaho State Historical Society board voted unanimously to donate about $250,000 to its renovation.

Tags

Recommended for you