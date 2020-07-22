Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 22, 2000
PULLMAN — Discussions between Pullman Memorial Hospital and Gritman Medical Center in Moscow on building a new hospital are beyond resuscitation. During a meeting with the Pullman City Council on Tuesday, PMH board members announced that idea is “just about dead.”
———
MOSCOW — Most of the occupants of Phinney-Brink Hall on the University of Idaho campus will be allowed to return to their offices Monday afternoon, following a weekend cleanup of lead dust that was found in the building earlier this week.
July 22, 1980
Two members of the Nez Perce Tribe have been invited to attend a Rose Garden ceremony Wednesday morning when President Jimmy Carter signs the bill creating the Central Idaho Wilderness of 2.8 million acres, but neither will be able to attend.
———
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will spend from $30,000 to $35,000 in the next few weeks dredging out the entrance channels to three local marinas clogged with silt from the spring runoff.