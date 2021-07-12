Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 12, 2001
A pair of homers in the opener and a nine-run inning in the second helped the Lewis-Clark Twins grab a pair of 10-run rule American Legion baseball victories, besting Cranbrook, British Columbia, on Wednesday at Harris Field. The Twins won 11-1 and 12-1.
———
DWORSHAK RESERVOIR — Kokanee fishing has been hot here for the past few weeks, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. A recent creel survey by the department showed an average success rate of two kokanee per hour.
July 12, 1981
DAYTON, Wash. — On July 19, the oldest existing train depot in the state will be the scene of a centennial celebration, marking the opening of train service to Dayton on July 19, 1881.
———
Three picnics, two plays, band music and belly dancing will be included, along with bicycling, jogging, roller skating and old-fashioned walking, in a Lewiston library fund-raising event next weekend.