On This Date
Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 20, 2001
Artwork by Lewiston student Michaela Ashton-Korn is illustrating the state Department of Education's 2001 holiday stationery, Superintendent of Public Instruction Marilyn Howard announced Wednesday.
BOISE — Avista Corp. is seeking authority from the Idaho Public Utilities Commission to establish a rate for customers who choose to purchase power generated by wind.
Dec. 20, 1981
The board of trustees of the Medical Center Foundation of St. Joseph's Hospital has re-elected James B. McMonigle, a retired Lewiston automobile dealer, as president.
ASOTIN — Mayor Charley Foltz called Asotin's first Christmas parade in 20 years and the first Santa Claus Christmas tree party in six years "just fantastic" Saturday.