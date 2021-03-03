Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 3, 2001
BOISE — The House Education Committee on Friday narrowly approved a student loan repayment measure aimed at attracting and retaining teachers for Idaho public schools.
Nez Perce County telephone users have contributed $513,054 at $1 per line per month from May 1999 through last Tuesday to pay for Enhanced 911 emergency services that still may be 18 months off.
March 3, 1981
BOISE — Consideration of a bill to merge Lewis-Clark State College with the University of Idaho stalled in the Idaho Legislature on Monday.
SPOKANE — Gonzaga University basketball coach Dan Fitzgerald will retire from his coaching duties at the end of this season.