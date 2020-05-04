Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 4, 2000
A wake-up call for drowsy drivers runs along the edge of U.S. Highway 95. New rumble strips were installed along 7 miles of the road to wake up sleepy motorists and snap those with highway hypnosis out of their dream-like state. The strips run from the eastern city limits of Lewiston to the Spalding interchange.
May 4, 1980
Clarkston High School students Wednesday elected Noel Hardin president and Rebecca Ball vice president for the 1980-81 school year.
———
Dr. Eugene Baldeck, Lewiston eye specialist, purchaed the new Volkswagen diesel Rabbit Saturday night on his winning bid of $8,500 at the annual St. Stanislaus auction.