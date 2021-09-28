Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 28, 2001
The proposed Asotin County Family Aquatics Center will be a rallying point for the valley community, center organizers said at a public meeting Thursday night.
Sept. 28, 1981
MOSCOW — Solar-powered systems of refrigeration and air conditioning could help check world hunger by saving from spoilage large quantities of perishable food, a Univeristy of Idaho agricultural engineer says.
Idaho and Washington farmers have produced record crops of barley this year, despite the poor yields in some north central Idaho areas. And Washington’s winter wheat output is a new record.
The Idaho Department of Transportation and Poe Asphalt Paving Inc. will work to keep access to the North Lewiston Boat Ramp open while work on a nearby intersection proceeds.