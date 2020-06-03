Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 3, 2000
MOSCOW — Karen Thorndike, the first American woman to sail solo around the world, will be the keynote speaker at the second annual Leadership Moscow graduation recognition dinner Thursday at the University Inn.
———
Nearly 5,000 fans at Harris Field joined in the festivities Friday night, saluting the Lewis-Clark State Warriors and their 11th national championship, secured with a 10-1 victory over Dallas Baptist in the final of the NAIA World Series.
June 3, 1980
Hob-Suns Elevator Co. of Boise is expected to be awarded a second elevator contract by the Lewiston City Council — the new one for city hall.
———
AHSAHKA — Water continued to seep through a seam in Dworshak Dam on Monday as Army Corps of Engineers workers built barricades and installed pumps to battle what may be a monthslong “maintenance problem.”