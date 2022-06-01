Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 1, 2002
After enjoying its best finish at the American Legion World Series a year ago, the Lewis-Clark Twins hope to carry that success over to this year as they kick off their season today.
———
No rate increases are planned for Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District customers this year, the first time that’s happened since 1995.
June 1, 1982
LUBBOCK, Texas — Left-handed knuxkleballer Rich Medina tossed a four-hitter Monday in the opening game of the NAIA World Series baseball championships to give the Lewis-Clark State Warriors a 2-0 win over Southeastern Oklahoma.
———
About 25,000 Pacific Northwest members of the International Woodworkers of America are getting letters this week asking them to kick in 35 cents for every hour they work to help keep a diluted insurance plan in effect for laid-off employees.