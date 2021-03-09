Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 9, 2001
BOISE — The Idaho House on Thursday approved by a 52-15 vote a planned exchange of state school endowment fund lands that would allow the University of Idaho and Idaho State University to build a new research structure at the Idaho Falls university center.
———
A short story by Lewiston author Claire Davis has been selected to appear in the well-known anthology, “Best American Short Stories 2000.”
March 9, 1981
It’ll be the University of Idaho against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Friday night in the first-round of the NCAA national basketball tournament.
———
The Asotin County Wheat Growers Association has elected Dean Reeves, of Asotin, president to succeed Steve Claassen, of Clarkston Heights, for the coming year.