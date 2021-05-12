Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 12, 2001
Biola has become the first team — other than host school Lewis-Clark State, naturally — to secure a spot in the NAIA World Series, which gets underway at Harris Field in less than two weeks.
Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne announced Friday the appointment of Paul Agidius, of Moscow, to the Idaho State Board of Education.
May 12, 1981
Richard B. Madden, of San Francisco, chairman and chief executive officer of Potlatch Corp., will address Lewis-Clark State College graduates at commencement Friday.
More than 250 boys and girls earned Presidential Physical Fitness Awards by achieving in the 8th percentile or better in annual fitness tests in the Lewiston schools.