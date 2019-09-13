Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 13, 1999
BOISE — Electric utilities around the U.S. and Canada took part in a Y2K communications drill late last week and officials reported no computer problems.
The crowd at the final performance of the Lewiston Roundup was estimated at 6,500 people. Rodeo directors said 1,400 cars were parked Sunday and 1,700 were parked Saturday night.
Sept. 13, 1979
PULLMAN — Two new grain-hauling “super barges” soon may be plowing the waters of the Snake and Clearwater rivers in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Orchardists in the Lewiston-Clarkston vicinity are starting to pick winter apples and continuing to harvest bumper crops of late peaches and pears. Chilly nights are bringing color to the fruit.