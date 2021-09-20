Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 20, 2001
LAPWAI — First-graders Mikayla and Maria Calkins, of Lapwai, are giving the entire contents of their piggy bank to victims of the terrorist attacks.
———
BURLEY — The Idaho High School Activities Association has resisted proposals to realign the state's largest 35 schools for next year, opting to take an extra year before more evenly dividing the schools between 5A and 4A.
Sept. 20, 1981
The new Lewiston-Clarkston bridge passed stress tests with flying colors, Bud Van Stone, resident engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Clarkston said Friday.
———
MOSCOW — Every county fair has its share of discontent when the judging is over, but a new — and sticky — controversy erupted in a little corner of the Latah County Fair last week. In the corner were exhibitors and judges. Between them were jams and jellies.