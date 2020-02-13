Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 13, 2000
Clare Yochum, of Lewiston, recently received certification under Carroll College’s Leadership Carroll Plus program.
Feb. 13, 1980
MOSCOW — University of Idaho student government President Scott Fehrenbacher will be part of a delegation of students from across the country to meet with President Carter on Friday.
———
COTTONWOOD — Keith Haugen will join the St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinic staff March 6.
———
Banded bundles of logs destined for use by pulp mills on the Lower Columbia River are moving downstream from the Port of Lewiston, increasing and varying the cargo moving across the port’s general cargo dock in North Lewiston.