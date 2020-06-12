Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 12, 2000
The Moscow Blue Angels had to survive three tight games while both Lewiston Sting teams breezed their way to championships in the First Security Games of Idaho girls’ fastpitch softball tournaments Sunday in Lewiston.
SUNBEAM, Idaho — Federal and state officials are trying to figure out how to protect the Yankee Fork of the Salmon River from a newer mine that was touted as state-of-the-art when it was built in 1994.
June 12, 1980
Bowing to requests from local and state emergency services agencies, the Army Corps of Engineers on Wednesday released flood predictions in the unlikely event that Dworshak Dam should fail. Within two to four hours after failure, the lower levels of Lewiston and Clarkston would be inundated with 38 feet of water.
About 250 Idaho members of the Disabled American Veterans will open their state convention today at the Helm Restaurant.