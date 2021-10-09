Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 9, 2001
MOSCOW — A survey of the nation’s nature reserves concludes that only a small portion of plant and animal species find safe harbor from human activity within reserve boundaries. J. Michael Scott, a U.S. Geological Survey research biologist and University of Idaho wildlife professor, authored the recent study that found nature reserves to be unevenly distributed across ecological zones.
———
ASOTIN — Tom Prior is resigning his post as Asotin’s mayor. His last day at the helm of this city of 1,095 is Friday. Prior, 61, gave up his mayoral post for personal reasons.
Oct. 9, 1981
The weather outlook for the weekend is considered excellent for hunters, ideal for football and unpleasant for anyone trying to extend the picnic season into October.
———
Several tenants are expected to be installed at Towne Square before Christmas, although it may be a number of months before the old building is totally renovated, Larry Leasure, president of Wright-Leasure Development Co. at Boise, said Thursday.