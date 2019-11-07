Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 7, 1999
The new upscale Granite Lake RV Park behind Costco in Clarkston is now open. It has attracted a few fishermen, but won’t become known in the larger RV circles until the publication next month of its advertising in the “Trailer Life Campground” directory and the “Woodall’s Campground” directory.
Nov. 7, 1979
A food specialties class at Lewis-Clark State College has become so popular the waiting list has reached as high as 70 and the teachers have published a cookbook.