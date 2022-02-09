Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 9, 2002
Lewiston Golf and Country Club head pro Erik Nielsen has accepted a job as head pro at the Bend Golf and Country Club in Bend, Ore.
Stites passed its recent wastewater bond 37-29, according to Michelle Bly, business manager for Progressive Engineering in Lewiston.
Feb. 9, 1982
If all goes according to schedule, construction on a $7 million expansion project at St. Joseph’s Hospital will begin next January, according to hospital administrator Tim Jackson.
The Asotin County Parks and Recreation Board has reelected Dave Sanman chairman and coordinated its activities with the county Recreation Center Board for greater efficiency.