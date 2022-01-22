Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 22, 2002
PULLMAN — State Route 270, better known as the Moscow-Pullman Highway, hits another mile marker today toward transforming from a two-lane highway to a $23 million, four-lane thoroughfare that quadruples the size of the road. A design hearing and an access hearing will both be held at Pullman City Hall this afternoon.
———
A new chamber of commerce is taking shape in the remote corners of Lewis and Idaho counties. The Greater Clearwater Valley Chamber of Commerce has elected officers and has ideas to strengthen the area’s economy by attracting hunters and anglers from throughout the world and holding a business exposition.
Jan. 22, 1982
Ray Blanton had a problem, but he solved it in a hurry Thursday night in Warrior Gym and helped lead the Lewis-Clark State College men’s basketball team to a numbing 48-47 victory over St. Martin’s College.
———
The Forest Service has agreed to delay spraying herbicides in the Avery District of the Panhandle National Forests until the regional forester has reviewed the environmental analysis of the project.