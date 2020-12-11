Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 11, 2000
White Bird cattleman Ernie Robinson recently was elected to the board of directors of the Idaho Cattle Association for District 1.
Lewiston parks that are part of the Winter Spirit lighting displays will have shorter hours because of energy shortages, higher power rates and lower temperatures.
Dec. 11, 1980
John C. Kayler, a Peck nursery operator, and Sanford Evans, a Rimrock grain and pea grower, are the Greater Lewiston Chamber of Commerce’s Farmers of the Year in the Lewiston area.
Kyle McFarland, Clarkston High’s 148-pound sophomore boxer, put it best after winning a referee’s decision over Lewiston’s 153-pound Jim Houston in bout No. 11 of the fifth annual Lewis-Clark State College Lettermen Club’s Boxing Smoker on Wednesday night.