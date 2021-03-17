Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 17, 2001
The battle between postal carriers and dogs has gone on for ages, but in Lewiston lately the dogs have been winning. Two medium-sized dogs of mixed breed have been terrorizing mail carriers on Adams Street for more than a year now and have escalated their harassment campaign the past three weeks.
If officials from the ports of Clarkston and Lewiston have their way, land they own on the banks of the Snake and Clearwater rivers eventually will be open to commercial and even residential development, not just the industrial businesses that are there now.
March 17, 1981
ASOTIN — The Asotin County commissioners sent notices Monday to some 50 families in the Golfview Utilities Improvement District that a newly installed sewer system is ready for use.
Former Peace Corps volunteers from throughout Idaho will gather at the Ramada Inn in Boise on Wednesday as part of the Peace Corps’ 20th anniversary celebration.