Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 27, 2000
A new weighing system at the Lewiston Port of Entry weigh station on U.S. Highway 95 may save taxpayers millions by keeping overweight trucks off roads.
———
Idaho Rep. Tom Trail, R-Moscow, has been appointed to the International Four-H Youth Exchange’s board of directors.
July 27, 1980
MOSCOW — Charles F. Hudson Jr. of Moscow was elected department commander of the Idaho American Legion at the 62nd annual convention held in Pocatello.
———
“To keep up with the times,” the new owner of Lewiston’s Kentucky Fried Chicken Restaurant is having the building remodeled.