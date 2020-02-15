Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 15, 2000
BOISE — Drivers can support Idaho agriculture and the Sawtooth National Recreational Area with new license plates now available at auto licensing offices statewide.
———
A sidewalk on Thain Grade should have precedence over paved paths around downtown elementary schools, a Lewiston Orchards resident tried to persuade the Lewiston City Council on Monday night.
Feb. 15, 1980
William R. Wolfinbarger, a Clarkston banker, was elected to the Asotin County Fire District No. 1 commission by the other two members, acting Chairman Len Brooks and Gilbert Curtiss.
———
PULLMAN — Pullman Memorial Hospital’s $5.5 million expansion project is proceeding slightly ahead of schedule, hospital board chairman Norman E. Ingram said Thursday.