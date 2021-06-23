Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 23, 2001
The Lewiston Fire Department annually checks more than 26,000 feet of fire hoses. With the help of a new Delta hose tester, the department is able to check for wear and holes without using the fire engine pumps.
———
MOSCOW — A former Nazi war crimes prosecutor has left $6 million to the University of Idaho, the largest gift from an individual in the school’s 112-year history, President Robert Hoover said Friday.
June 23, 1981
Late donations probably will enable the Clarkston Jaycees to have their annual Fourth of July evening fireworks over the confluence after all. And another display will be presented farther down the Snake River.
———
After hearing reports of enrollment declines and other fiscal gloom, the Clarkston School Board Monday night approved the purchase of a 12-acre site for a new elementary school in the Clarkston Heights.