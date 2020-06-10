Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 10, 2000
Three north central Idaho bicycle and pedestrian path projects and the Potlatch City Hall restoration have received tentative approval for almost $1.5 million in federal funding. The towns of Peck and Weippe would get $175,000 and $300,000 respectively; the Latah Trail project between Moscow and Troy would receive $495,000; and Potlatch City Hall, $500,000.
June 10, 1980
MOSCOW — Ron McMurrary, the manager of a Lewiston floral shop, has been installed as president of the University of Idaho Alumni Association.
———
Reversing an earlier decision to defy the federal government, the Lewiston School Board Monday night ordered classroom thermostats to be reset at 65 degrees in the winter.