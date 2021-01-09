Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 9, 2001
Model trains, including a copy of the Camas Prairie Railroad, are the focus of an exhibit opening Thursday at the Lewis-Clark Center for Arts and History.
Clarkston city officials wanted community input on the proposed sales tax, and they got it Monday night when nearly 100 residents turned out to discuss the city’s budget problems.
Jan. 9, 1981
It’s unlikely that the state can help Lewiston build a proposed $5 million Bryden Canyon Road, Jim Clayton, Lewiston district engineer for the Idaho Division of Highways, said Thursday.
The yellow star thistle invasion of Asotin County is more serious than had been realized, the county weed board found in a recent survey.