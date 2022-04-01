Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 1, 2002
KAMIAH — After a full day of classes, about 40 Kamiah middle school students hustle into shorts and T-shirts to tone not only their bodies but their attitudes. The kids are benefiting from an after-school program that has reshaped afternoons in this Clearwater Valley town.
———
PLUMMER, Idaho — A partnership of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe and University of Idaho won one of three new Extension Indian reservation programs funded recently by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
April 1, 1982
The Southway Bridge between Lewiston and Clarkston is looking more and more like the real thing every day. On Wednesday, bridge workers smoothed the approach ramps on the Clarkston side of the river.
———
PULLMAN — The Spokane architecture firm of Larry Gottschalk has been chosen to do preliminary planning for a Pullman fire station, winning out over two other Spokane competitors.