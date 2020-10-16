Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 16, 2000
MOSCOW — A state-of-the-art biotechnology laboratory at the University of Idaho’s College of Agriculture, along with research that leads all other public and private universities in the United States, will soon show that this rural school is no small potatoes.
———
SALMON — An 11th-hour agreement between the U.S. Postal Service and Shoup Store owner Chuck Mualem has saved the 117-year-old post office in the remote Salmon River Canyon.
Oct. 16, 1980
BOISE — Interior Secretary Cecil Andrus will campaign in Lewiston on Friday on behalf of Sen. Frank Church, D-Idaho.
———
Jack Adams, principal of Lincoln Middle School in Clarkston, was named chairman Tuesday night of the newly formed citizens planning group for development of the Lincoln athletic field.