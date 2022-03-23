Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 23, 2002
The Prairie Pirates opened their baseball season on an impressive note, shutting out the Garfield-Palouse Vikings 9-0 Friday in nonleague play at Lewiston’s Airport Park.
Phones calls are coming in and information packets are going out, but only one new name has appeared as a candidate for Nez Perce County office prior to the start of filing Monday.
March 23, 1982
Final repairs to a crack in Dworshak Dam should be completed by the end of this week, according to O.C. “Dug” Dugger of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office at Walla Walla.
Clarkston City Council members indicated an interest Monday in joining with the city of Lewiston and Asotin and Nez Perce counties in forming a valley economic development program.