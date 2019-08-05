Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 5, 1999
Lewiston Fire Department Division Chief Steven M. Cooper has been named interim chief while a successor to Chief Thomas J. Tomberg is selected.
———
Independence Day was a milestone for the Endangered Species Act. The hard-line environmental law had saved the national symbol. In Washington, D.C., federal officials proudly announced the bald eagle was leaving the nest of protective regulations. It was one of dozens of species officials plan to usher off the endangered species list, the biggest mass exodus in the act’s 25 years.
Aug. 5, 1979
PULLMAN — Deaf persons on the Palouse can communicate by telephone now thanks to Porta-Tel, a 4-pound hybrid electronic typewriter-telephone developed by General Telephone Company of the Northwest.
———
The Bridalpath, a shop catering to brides-to-be, has opened on the second level of Morgans’ Alley.