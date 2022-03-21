Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 21, 2002
RIGGINS — A meeting on wild wolf recovery at Riggins on Wednesday was relatively tame. The 25 or so people who attended the meeting, along with the Nez Perce Tribe's wolf recovery leader, Curt Mack, expressed frustration with having to share their neck of the woods with wild wolves, but they were not outraged by their presence.
Several people were concerned about what the growing numbers of wolves in Idaho may mean to public safety, the state's famed elk herds and traditional industries, such as ranching and logging.
———
Julie Andrews and Kelly West combined for a no-hitter as Lewiston blanked Clarkston 8-0 in a JV prep softball game at Lewiston.
March 21, 1982
Wasem's Rexall Drug at 800 Sixth St., Clarkston, is undergoing a major expansion that will add about one-third more space to the drug and variety center.
———
Because the morning Lewis-Clark Toastmaster's group is getting too large and some prospective members don't like rising early to give or listen to speeches, a new group is being formed — with meetings scheduled in the evening.